UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $111,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

