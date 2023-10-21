United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.96

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$102.96 and traded as low as C$101.25. United Co.s shares last traded at C$101.25, with a volume of 938 shares changing hands.

United Co.s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$102.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.13.

United Co.s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

