UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) EVP Sells $2,448,171.44 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $527.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.86 and its 200 day moving average is $493.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 4,752,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.