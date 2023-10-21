UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.45

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.
UPM-Kymmene Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.
About UPM-Kymmene
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
