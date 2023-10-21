ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.49

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.49 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 215,096 shares changing hands.
ValiRx Trading Down 12.5 %
The company has a market cap of £10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.24.
About ValiRx
ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
