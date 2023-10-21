Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

