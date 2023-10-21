Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.50

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.50 and traded as low as $34.01. Value Line shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 1,968 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

