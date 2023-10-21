Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.64. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 658,693 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Vaxart Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,028.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 180.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

