Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,320.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($16.12) and last traded at GBX 1,342 ($16.39), with a volume of 2243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,347 ($16.45).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,090 ($25.53) to GBX 1,880 ($22.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,434.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,500.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,653.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

