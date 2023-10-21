Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $3.82. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 43,275 shares.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.73%.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
