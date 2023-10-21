Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $3.82. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 43,275 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

