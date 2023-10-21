Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 328,218 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 328,218 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $147,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

