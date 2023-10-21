Wedbush Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $23.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SNBR opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

