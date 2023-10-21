Wedbush Raises Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $22.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

