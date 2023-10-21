Well Done LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.80. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

