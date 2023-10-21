Wells Fargo & Company Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $22.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2,630.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 838,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

