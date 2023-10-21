Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $48.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Silgan alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLGN

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.