WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 8,246 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

