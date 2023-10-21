Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.33. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 45,097 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

