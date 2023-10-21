Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

