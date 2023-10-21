WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $702.60

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 702.60 ($8.58) and last traded at GBX 704 ($8.60), with a volume of 128005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 711.40 ($8.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,245 ($15.21) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($9.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.27) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,064.63 ($13.00).

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Trading Down 2.9 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 743.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 829.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. The company has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,959.18%.

Insider Transactions at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Simon Dingemans purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($40,063.52). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.