Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Altice USA Price Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altice USA by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,987 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

