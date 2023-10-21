Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.1 %

BKR stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

