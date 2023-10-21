Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

