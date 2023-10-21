Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.69

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.69 and last traded at $173.78, with a volume of 400614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.40.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,718 shares of company stock worth $19,814,486. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

