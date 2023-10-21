Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.26. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 862,700 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 120,013 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

