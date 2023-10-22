122,625 Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 122,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.28% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AXT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 572,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). AXT had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

AXT Profile

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.