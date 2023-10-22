12,351 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 232,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 211,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

