1,852 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

