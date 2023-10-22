1,917 Shares in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.31% of AMCON Distributing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.41. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMCON Distributing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

