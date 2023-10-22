2,039 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

