2,203 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

