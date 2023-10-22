22,484 Shares in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.40% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at $978,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

