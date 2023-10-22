3,493 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE PNC opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

