35,024 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLO. Bank of America lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

