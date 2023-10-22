3,593 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in InterDigital by 2,168.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 330,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 289,434 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 259.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $6,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,454. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.