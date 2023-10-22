4,013 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

