41,863 Shares in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.21% of First Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Bank by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.76. First Bank has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRBA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

