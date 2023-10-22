4,235 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

