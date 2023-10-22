6,873 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ALLETE by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

