Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $3,782,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

