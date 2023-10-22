Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $12,230,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

