Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

AOSL opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $859,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $124,228,606.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

