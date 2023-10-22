Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.