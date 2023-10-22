Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.