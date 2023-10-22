Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 386,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 153,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 57,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

