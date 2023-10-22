Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 86,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 386,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 153,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

