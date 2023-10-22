Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.3% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 8,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 57,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

