Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average is $178.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

