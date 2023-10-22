Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

