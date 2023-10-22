Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.